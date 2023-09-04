x
Polk County

Deputies: Suspect hospitalized after shooting by Bartow police

No law enforcement officers were injured.
U.S. 98 after shooting involving Bartow police

BARTOW, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting involving Bartow police.

Deputies said a suspect was hospitalized after the shooting by a Bartow police officer but did not give further details.

No law enforcement officers were injured.  

Photos from the scene show a car in a ditch near the Bartow Ford dealership on U.S. 98.

Sheriff Grady Judd and Bartow Police Chief Andy Ray are set to brief the media on the shooting at 6:15 p.m. near Bartow Regional Medical Center.  

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

