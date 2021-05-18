Bartow-area brush fire forces closure of County Road 640

No homes in the area are being threatened.

BARTOW, Fla. — Authorities shut down a stretch of County Road 640 in Polk County because of a large brush fire in the area.

Drivers in the area will be directed to stay away on CR-640 between Bonnie Mine Road and CR-555, according to a news release.

The fire, which started around 4 p.m. Tuesday south of Bartow, is not threatening any homes, the county said.

It's expected the road will be closed for several hours.