Bartow-area brush fire forces closure of County Road 640

BARTOW, Fla. — Authorities shut down a stretch of County Road 640 in Polk County because of a large brush fire in the area.
Drivers in the area will be directed to stay away on CR-640 between Bonnie Mine Road and CR-555, according to a news release.
The fire, which started around 4 p.m. Tuesday south of Bartow, is not threatening any homes, the county said.
It's expected the road will be closed for several hours.
