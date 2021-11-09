Preservationists upset by Bartow vote to demolish Polk County's only historic cigar factory

Over the years, the building has had other uses, eventually falling into Polk County‘s hands and ultimately the city of Bartow.

BARTOW, Fla. — Back in the 1920s Polk County asked cigar manufacturers to consider moving some of their business their way.

One of them did, constructing the county’s only cigar factory ever built. But now, that historical building likely has a date with the wrecking ball.

“I think it’s a tragedy that they’re even thinking about demolishing it,” said Natalie Oldenkamp, a preservation activist with the group Historic Lakeland Inc.

Oldenkamp and other preservationists say they’re saddened by the Bartow City Commission’s decision to level the old building, which was constructed in the 1920s.

“The cigar factory is a gem,” said Oldenkamp, “And it really needs to be preserved.”

Over the years, the building has had other uses, eventually falling into Polk County‘s hands and ultimately the city of Bartow.

Each step along the way preservationists have hoped to convince whoever owned the old structure to save it.

But this week, the Bartow City Council said the structure had become dangerously weak, and with no interested buyers to re-develop it they voted it should come down.

“Maybe in the past there has been a few rats or something that have gotten taken care of quick enough,” said Mike Pellegrini who owns a detailing business right across the street.

Pellegrini said he wouldn’t mind seeing the old building turned into something to draw customers his way, but he doesn’t want an eyesore just sitting there year after year either.

“If they can’t do that, which they haven’t been able to for a long time, yeah, it has to come down,” he said. “But hopefully someone will do something.”

Preservationists think the building could be turned into something like they’ve done with old cigar factories in Tampa. Condos, offices, or maybe a food hall.

Inside, the building still houses unique woodwork, windows and antique machinery.

It’s possible someone might challenge the city’s decision given the building’s historical importance, but at this point, Bartow‘s city manager says they are moving forward with plans to take bids on demolishing the old cigar factory.

That process could include moving parts of the building to another location, salvaging some of its unique contents. Or, just leveling it completely.

“And if that does happen, I’m really hoping that they will allow someone to go in and deconstruct it,” said Oldenkamp. “So that they can preserve the wood and the windows and the different parts and not just send them to the landfill.”