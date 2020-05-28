Deputies: Woman 'lost it for a split second' and killed 4-month-old baby

Investigators said the woman told them she was "overwhelmed...in life."

BARTOW, Fla. — Investigators said she told them she thought about "how overwhelmed she is in life" before she grabbed a 4-month-old baby by the shoulders and hit her head against the wood frame of a changing table, killing her.

That's why the Polk County Sheriff's Office said it charged Samantha Mariel Angeles-De La Rosa, 28, with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse.

Polk County Fire Rescue said they were called to Angeles-De La Rosa's home on Tuesday and found the baby was unresponsive. EMTs worked to try and save the baby but after she was taken to the hospital she was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

The baby was covered in bruises and an autopsy showed she had a fractured skull, which produced a brain bleed along with contusions on the outside of the brain, according to investigators.

Deputies said Angeles-De La Rosa told them the baby got hurt when a 21-month-old toddler in the home pulled her off a changing table and onto the floor. Medical Examiner Dr. Stephen Nelson said the sort of injuries the baby had were caused by blunt force trauma and could not be caused by a 2-3-foot fall onto the carpet.

Nelson also said the baby had older injuries, too. She had two healing rib fractures and a fracture healing on her forearm that Nelson said were caused by intentional force.

Nelson advised the cause of the 4-month-old's death was blunt force head trauma and the manner of death was homicide.

After the autopsy, detectives talked to Angeles-De La Rosa about what happened again. They said this time she told them there was a time where she pulled the baby out of the car seat with too much force and her arm had gotten caught.

She also told them one time she got mad and squeezed the baby around her abdomen so hard it made the baby cry, according to detectives.

Even though she kept adding to her story, she continued to blame the toddler for the baby's death, investigators said.

Investigators said later in the interview Angeles-De La Rosa told them what happened the morning the baby died. She said she started to change the baby's diaper but the baby would not stop crying, according to deputies. She said that's when she thought about "how overwhelmed she is in life," investigators said.

Angeles told deputies when the baby started to cry, so did she before she "lost it for a split second," investigators said.

That's when she grabbed the baby by her shoulders and hit her head "hard" against the wood frame of the changing table, detectives said.

Angeles was taken into custody and booked into the Polk County jail.

If anyone has direct knowledge of anyone hurting a child, report it to your local law enforcement agency or the Department of Children and Families Abuse Hotline at 1-800-962-2873.

What other people are reading right now: