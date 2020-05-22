Sheriff: Robber grabs employee, demands money and takes off from Winter Haven Beverage Barn

WINTER HAVEN, Fla — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that happened Wednesday night at the Beverage Barn in Winter Haven.
The robber was captured on surveillance video at the store located at 2501 Avenue G NW.
The robber ran into the drive-thru area, grabbed one of the employees and demanded money. Once he got some, he put the money into a blue bag and took off.
The robber is described as being a black man, about 6-feet tall, with a medium build between the ages of 18-21.
The employees were not injured in the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call 863-298-6927.
