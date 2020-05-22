x
Sheriff: Robber grabs employee, demands money and takes off from Winter Haven Beverage Barn

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the Wednesday night robbery.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that happened Wednesday night at the Beverage Barn in Winter Haven.

The robber was captured on surveillance video at the store located at 2501 Avenue G NW.

The robber ran into the drive-thru area, grabbed one of the employees and demanded money. Once he got some, he put the money into a blue bag and took off.

The robber is described as being a black man, about 6-feet tall, with a medium build between the ages of 18-21.

The employees were not injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call 863-298-6927.

