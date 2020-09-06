Beyond the protest: Black Lives Matter gets results in Polk County

The group secured meetings with the mayor and police department to talk about policy reform.

LAKELAND, Fla. — For those who say protesting doesn’t get anything done, organizers with Black Lives Matter of Polk County would have a different answer based on a meeting with law enforcement Monday night.

In a small but crowded room at the Cannon Funeral Home in Lakeland, leaders with Black Lives Matter joined law enforcement and an anxious crowd of locals as they presented a list of demands they believe will help restore equality and eliminate structural racism.

At the top of the list is a request to reopen the case involving Michael Taylor, a 17-year-old who was fatally shot in 2018 by Lakeland police outside of a Salem’s restaurant along Memorial Boulevard. The officers involved were cleared from the case.

The group also asked for body cameras for all law enforcement in Polk County.

Lakeland Police Chief Ruben Garcia said he is open to the suggestion but said cost and finding the right technology are factors. Sheriff Grady Judd was noticeably absent from the meeting, which irritated some attendees who wanted more accountability from the sheriff’s office.

However, the sheriff's office did have a representative at the meeting, Major Vance Monroe, to hear concerns.

Through the meeting, the Polk BLM group was able to secure multiple meetings with the mayor, police department and the local chamber of commerce.

Organizer Jarvis Washington said Monday’s meeting was just the beginning, and he hopes it will bring more conversations that will affect change.

