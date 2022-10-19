Blue-green algae bloom alert issued for Lake Henry

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Polk County has issued a health alert after finding harmful blue-green algal toxins in Lake Henry.
The test that detected the toxins was taken on Thursday.
Health officials advise the public to "exercise caution in and around Lake Henry-South."
Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:
- Do not drink, swim, wade or use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.
- Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.
- Keep pets away from the area. Waters, where there are algae blooms, are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.
- Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.
- Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.
- Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.
Blue-green algae is a common type of bacteria found in Florida's freshwater environments and the bloom happens when the rapid growth of algae transitions to a collection of cells that change the color of the water and often produce floating mats that create unpleasant odors, the FDOH said in a previous news release.
Below are agencies to contact if you or someone else comes across blue-green algae and if an animal gets contaminated.
- To report a bloom to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, call 855-305-3903
- To report fish kills, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute at 1-800-636-0511
- If you are experiencing symptoms from exposure to a harmful algal bloom or any aquatic toxin, contact the Florida Poison Information Center at 1-800-222-1222 and speak with a poison specialist immediately
- If your pet has become ill after being contaminated or has consumed blue-green algae water, contact your veterinarian immediately.
- For any health questions or concerns about blue-green algae blooms, call the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County at 813-307-8000
To learn more about the potential health effects of algal blooms, click here.