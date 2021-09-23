Health alert issued for harmful blue-green algal toxins at Lake Haines-Four Lakes Dock

The public is advised to take caution when in and around the area.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Polk County has issued a health alert for harmful blue-green algal toxins found in Lake Haines-Four Lakes Dock.

This is in response to a water sample that was taken on Sept. 15, according to a news release. The public is advised to take caution when in and around the area.

A similar warning was issued in early August.

Blue-green algae blooms are a type of bacteria common in Florida freshwater areas, according to the Department of Health.

People in the area are advised to follow these guidelines, per the Florida Department of Health:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.

Keep pets away from the area. Waters, where there are algae blooms, are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

This alert for Polk County follows just days after a health alert was issued at Eagle Lake Park in Pinellas County.