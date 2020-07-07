Lakeland police: Body found in wooded area is man missing for a week

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police are investigating after the body of a missing man was found in a wooded area near E Bella Vista Street.
A medical examiner on Tuesday confirmed the body is Ricky Kimball of Lakeland. Investigators said the cause of his death is not yet known.
Kimball, 65, had been reported missing on June 30. Early that day, Kimball was working at the Circle K at 4415 Kathleen Road when he went outside to take a break.
A report filed with the Polk County Sheriff's Office said he never returned to the store.
Police say this is still an open and active investigation. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Detective Ted Sealey at edward.sealey@lakelandgov.net or 863-834-5991.
