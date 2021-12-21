Boil water notice issued for Lakeland subdivision

People living in the Rolling Oaks Subdivision are asked to drink bottled water or bring their water to a rolling boil for a least one minute.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for one Lakeland neighborhood due to a water line break.

About 123 people living in the Rolling Oaks Subdivision are asked to drink bottled water or bring their water to a rolling boil for a least one minute before cooking or drinking.

This precautionary measure will remain in effect until a water sampling analysis is completed, which Polk County Utilities says is usually after 48 hours.