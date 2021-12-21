Boil water notice issued for Lakeland subdivision

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for one Lakeland neighborhood due to a water line break.
About 123 people living in the Rolling Oaks Subdivision are asked to drink bottled water or bring their water to a rolling boil for a least one minute before cooking or drinking.
This precautionary measure will remain in effect until a water sampling analysis is completed, which Polk County Utilities says is usually after 48 hours.
Anyone with questions regarding this notice is asked to contact the county's utilities customer service at (863) 298-4100.