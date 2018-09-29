WINTER HAVEN, Fla.—Two brothers are facing six counts of attempted murder with a firearm charges after deputies say they took quite a ride in Polk County Friday night.

Shawn Whitten, 25, and his brother Brett Crosby, 19, were driving around in a stolen truck, shooting at other vehicles, Polk County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Deputies said one of the vehicles they shot at was occupied by a woman and her three children who are 6, 5, and 1 years old. There were two other vehicles the duo shot at that had just drivers inside them. Nobody was hurt.

"Thanks to our cooperation with the Auburndale Police Department, a tight perimeter and people who saw something, and immediately said something, we took these brazen brothers into custody before they killed someone. It is a miracle nobody was shot,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The pair ended up crashing the stolen vehicle and fleeing before being taken into custody, according to deputies.

Whitten and Crosby are both charged with six counts of attempted murder with a firearm, among other charges, deputies said.

