3 brothers arrested for Lakeland-area burglaries

The brothers previously were charged of several related crimes.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Three teenage brothers face a combined total of 304 crimes for a string of burglaries in the Lakeland area, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

A 14-year-old, 15-year-old and 18-year-old Malachi Thompson were arrested Friday, Oct. 1, for breaking into several cars, deputies said in a news release. Among some of the items stolen included three firearms, ammunition and ID cards.

10 Tampa Bay is not naming the two younger teens as they are minors.

Upon reports early Friday in the Highland City area about several burglaries, law enforcement responded and said they spotted the three brothers trying to run away. Two jumped over a fence and ran into a person's backyard before being arrested, while another was taken into custody while trying to get over the fence, deputies said.

The 14-year-old reportedly admitted to him and his brothers meeting up in Wauchula and planning on breaking into cars. He also chose to be the lookout because he already was on probation for a similar crime, the sheriff's office said.

"These three brothers are have [sic] 24 previous criminal charges combined — and now they have been charged with an additional 304 crimes for this burglary spree. They’ve had numerous chances with probation and diversion programs. It’s time for the juvenile criminal justice system to hold them accountable for victimizing innocent, hard-working people," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release, in part.

Thompson previously faced nine other criminal charges, including grand theft and vehicle burglary. The 14-year-old was charged with seven vehicle burglaries and six thefts in Hardee County in 2020, which ultimately were merged to a single count of grand theft.

The 15-year-old had been charged with larceny grand theft and failure to appear in court.

"Some of these juvenile offenders are thumbing their nose at the system —there must be appropriate accountability in our juvenile justice system," Judd said, in part.