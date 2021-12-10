Insanity considered for former Marine in Lakeland family killing

Bryan Riley's arraignment is set for Oct. 26.

LAKELAND, Fla. — An insanity defense is being considered for a former Marine accused of killing four members of a Florida family under the delusion they were part of a child sex trafficking ring.

A lawyer for 33-year-old Bryan Riley told a Polk County judge Monday more time is needed to gather details of Riley’s past and hire mental health experts before a decision is made on his defense. They asked for a year delay, but prosecutors say only 45 extra days are needed.

The judge set Riley's arraignment for Oct. 26.

Riley is charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 5 shooting death of 40-year-old Justice Gleason — the only person killed whose name has been released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Gleason's mother-in-law, significant other and their 3-month-old also were killed.

Gleason's 11-year-old daughter was "tortured" and shot at least seven times by Riley, who demanded information about a fictitious person named "Amber," Sheriff Grady Judd said in an earlier news conference.

Riley, the sheriff added, left the girl for dead, but she was able to survive by playing dead and praying.