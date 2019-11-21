LAKELAND, Fla. — The father of a 1-year-old boy is dead after a custody exchange ended with a shooting, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Deputies said it happened Thursday in the area of Ewell Rd. in Lakeland.

“Some kind of altercation happened. I don’t know if it was a physical altercation. I don’t know if it was only verbal,” Judd said.

Investigators know the man who was shot called 911.

Then, Judd said, the shooter called.

“We won’t call him a suspect because we don’t know if he is at this point in the investigation.”

A neighbor who heard the gunshots also called 911.

The child’s mother was not there when this all happened – but his grandmother was. Judd said she watched her son get killed.

“Everyone is cooperating in the investigation, and we will be able to sort this out over a period of time,” Judd said.

