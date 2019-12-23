POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on eastbound Interstate 4 in Polk County left a child dead Sunday afternoon.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a car spun out of control after another car clipped the back of it. There were five people in the car, including a 3-year-old boy.
Troopers said the 3-year-old was sitting in somebody’s lap and not in a car seat. The crash killed the child. The other four people in the car had minor injuries, according to FHP.
FHP did not release any information on the car that hit the back of the one the child was in.
Anyone with information is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226- 847 or contact FHP by calling 813-558-1800.
