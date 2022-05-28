5 children, grandmother safely rescued from house fire in Lakeland

In less than 15 minutes, the fire was brought under control and contained to the immediate kitchen area.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland family was forced to evacuate after flames erupted around the kitchen window Friday evening, the Lakeland Fire Department explains.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., firefighters received a call of a structure fire at a house off of Blossom Circle E. Crews reportedly came across moderate smoke conditions coming from the roof vents and an active fire on the outside of the house around the kitchen window.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the outside fire and made entry inside the house to extinguish the fire. In less than 15 minutes the fire was brought under control and contained to the immediate kitchen area.

The cause was determined to be an accidental cooking fire, the agency explains.

When the fire started, five children and their grandmother were inside the home, the fire department explains. The oldest child was reportedly able to get the other four children safely out of the house while a neighbor across the street helped the grandmother cross the street.