Citrus Connection introduces 'Squeeze' shuttle service to downtown Lakeland

This project will provide lunch and weekend evening transportation services to the downtown business district.

LAKELAND, Fla — People will soon be able to "Squeeze" into downtown Lakeland on a new eight-passenger golf cart shuttle, according to Citrus Connection.

This project will reportedly provide lunch and weekend evening transportation services to the downtown business district.

This one-year pilot project will launch at 11 a.m. and run through 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, for the lunchtime service. This will be an ongoing service from Monday through Friday during the same time.

The lunchtime Squeeze will travel on different routes north on Kentucky Avenue, east on East Main, south on Tennessee Avenue and east on Lake Morton Drive, a news release explains.

"The short circulator route, with a cart going in either direction, will provide rapid frequency making moving through downtown fast, frequent and fun," the public transit system said in a statement.

The Friday evening service will go from 3-10:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 4:30 p.m. until midnight on Dec. 4.

The weekend evening Squeeze provides transportation from the area near Florida Southern College, the RP Funding Center, the Joinery and other downtown points of interest.

“We’re excited to bring this innovative service in downtown Lakeland offering a fast and convenient transportation option during the busiest times while serving residents and tourists alike,” Executive Director Tom Phillips said in a statement.

“This is the beginning of micro-transit in Polk County and the Squeeze provides an alternative between traditional fixed-route transportation and personal transportation.”

There is a custom-branded QR code for payment by mobile apps like Venmo and CashApp for the $2 day fare. There are also $3 weekly passes and $9 monthly passes.