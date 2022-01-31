City of Lakeland to hold 2022 Black History Festival Saturday

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jackson Park.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The city of Lakeland is encouraging the community to come out to celebrate Black History Month with its Annual Black History Festival Saturday.

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jackson Park which is located at 1104 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

According to the city, the family-friendly community event will include music, craft vendors, food, performances and more. Staff from the city's Parks & Recreation Department will also be on-site to give away free plants while supplies last.