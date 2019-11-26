FORT MEADE, Fla. — Deputies say a city truck crashed into a state lawmaker's office early Tuesday morning in Polk County.

The sheriff's office said the truck crashed into the unoccupied building at 11 West Broadway Street in Fort Meade. The office of state Rep. Melony Bell is in this building, but she was not there at the time of the crash.

The Emergency Communications Center said it got a call around 8 a.m. Tuesday when the caller said the driver may have had a medical episode.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate.



