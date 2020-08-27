Coronavirus concerns cancel 40th annual Lakeland Christmas parade

The city wanted to alert participants early enough so that they do not start spending large amounts of money on floats and decorations among other items.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic and its "unknown" impacts going forward, the Junior League of Greater Lakeland, Lakeland Christmas Parade and the City of Lakeland have decided to cancel the annual Christmas parade.

“Usually at this time the organizing committee is busy reviewing applications for Christmas Parade participants. Most years, we have over 100 applications going into September and right now we have 10 applicants and no marching bands, Bob Donahay, Director of Parks & Recreation said.

The city wanted to alert participants early enough so that they do not start spending large amounts of money on floats, decorations, accommodations, among other items.

“This year would have marked the 40th year of the Lakeland Christmas Parade. The parade usually kicks-off the holiday season in Lakeland and it is unfortunate that this hallmark event has been canceled," City Manager Tony Delgado said. "As you can imagine, it is extremely difficult to plan for a large-scale event during a global health crisis.”

The City included that it encourages the public to follow the CDC recommendations for social distancing and hygiene during the pandemic.

Lakeland offers a number of resources to help the community stay informed at www.lakelandgov.net/covid19 .

