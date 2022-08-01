Corrections officer arrested, accused of preventing 911 call for help to go out

"...Mr. Lester should know better," the sheriff said.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Deputies arrested a corrections officer who investigators say prevented a person from calling 911 amid an argument about him coming home drunk.

Casey Lester, 33, was charged with battery for domestic violence and tampering with a victim, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The agency says a deputy responded to his Lakeland home just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday on a call about a battery. The victim stated that they and Lester had an argument over alcohol and when they tried to call for help, he grabbed their hand to prevent the call from being made, the sheriff's office said.

Lester is said to be an officer at the Federal Correctional Complex in Coleman, Florida.

"As an officer at a federal correctional facility, Mr. Lester should know better," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "He will be held responsible for his actions."