Under mounting pressure for transparency following a November fire that left an elderly woman dead, Polk County announced it will turn to an outside agency to conduct a review.

The group it asked, however, says it doesn't do that kind of reviews.

Polk County Manager Jim Freeman said the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association would conduct an independent peer review of the fire that led to the tragic death of 76-year-old Lorretta Pickard.

“Recent media reports and public comments concerning the tragic and heartbreaking death of Mrs. Pickard in that November house fire have raised many serious concerns and allegations,” Freeman said.

“Many of the allegations and comments have been based on incomplete information, speculation and innuendo by individuals who were not on the fire scene and/or have neither the technical expertise nor fire command experience to reach their conclusions,” he added.

The county said an agreement with the FFCA was reached Thursday. It said the group and had agreed to conduct the review at no charge to the county.

Thursday night, however, the FFCA issued a statement acknowledging it has been asked to review the case, but said it "is not within the purview of the FFCA to conduct fire investigations or reviews."

The group said it would provide support and referrals.

The group said it will review a written request when one is received, and 'If it is decided that this request is not within the scope of the association, we will certainly assist the department in finding an appropriate agency to conduct this fire fatality review."

Freeman explained his call for an independent review.

“While I have the full confidence in the leadership of Polk County Fire Rescue, I have directed these actions to provide a transparent review and final report of the events surrounding this tragedy and to enhance the public’s confidence in the men and women who serve as members of Polk County Fire Rescue,” Freeman said.

Official say Polk County Commission Chairman George Lindsey echoed Freeman’s sentiments.

“I fully support this decision to hire the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association to conduct a comprehensive and transparent review to this tragic incident,” Lindsey said.

“Every day our firefighters face difficult and complex situations. Independent reviews like these help us, as an organization, provide the best possible service to our residents.”

Emergency officials say the fire captain in charge the night of the fire, James Williams, sent images via SnapChat of the house burning while waiting for another fire truck to arrive.

County administrators suspended Williams for 24 hours, the equivalent of three days' pay. The firefighter’s union says Williams accepted his discipline, and they have not filed any grievances or appeals.

