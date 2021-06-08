Facing early COVID issues, Polk's new Superintendent has his work cut out for him

Friday was supposed to be orientation day, but campuses in Polk County were given the option to go virtual instead because of COVID concerns.

BARTOW, Fla. — Polk County Schools will open its doors to about 106,000 students this coming Tuesday.

But before the first bell even rings, they’re already facing some serious issues due to COVID-19.

It’s an early challenge for the school district's brand-new superintendent, Fredrick Heid, who now has his hands full.

Friday was supposed to be orientation day, but campuses in Polk County were given the option to go virtual instead because of COVID concerns.

In large part, that stems from the situation at Spessard Holland Elementary, where they had to shut down after eight staff members tested positive for the virus.

“A lot of superintendents, including myself, I think we’re all frustrated at the timing of the situation we find ourselves in,” said Heid. “You know, the only thing for me is I wish sincerely we could have just focused on bringing students and staff back and welcoming our families back on the first day.”

COVID has had other plans.

Spessard Holland Elementary is getting a top-to-bottom cleaning, said Heid. “The school is slated to open on Tuesday, fully. They will be fully staffed.”

“You know, it’s just one of those issues you have to deal with in real-time and I think we’re doing that to the best as we can,” Heid said.

Polk County Schools also faces some shortages when it comes to bus drivers and teachers, but Heid says they’re making good progress. Rather than a couple of hundred classroom openings, they’re down to a couple of dozen and they’re still processing applications with the expectation of being staffed and ready to go by opening day.

The incidents, before school even starts, raise questions about the district’s education plan in the event of more outbreaks.

The state has ruled out remote learning, but Heid says during a meeting Friday, the Board of Education seemed willing to consider the option if schools have a plan ready to go.

“I think that’s an opportunity that we should not squander,” he said.

Without remote learning, and if more schools need to shut down, Heid says they’d really have only one option left.

“We would have to extend the school year for that community to make up those days,” he said.

Heid says at this point, he isn’t ready to battle the state over mask mandates. Especially with the Department of Education threatening to hand out vouchers for private or religious schools to those who oppose wearing masks in public schools.

The best way to promote a healthy and safe environment, he says, is to be responsible.