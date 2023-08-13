FHP seeking driver after serious crash in Polk County

​Law enforcement is currently looking for Ramon Santiago-Garcia, 18, of Haines City.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for an 18-year-old driver after he crashed into another vehicle while speeding early Sunday morning in Polk County, according to a news release.

FHP said a red 2015 Ford Mustang going 80 mph in a 45 mph zone on Ronald Reagan Parkway near Champions Gate Boulevard caught a trooper's attention. The trooper attempted to pull over the car but lost it.

As the trooper came to the intersection of Ronald Reagan Parkway and Pine Tree Trail, he saw that the Mustang had crashed into a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder.

FHP said the driver and passenger of the Mustang fled on foot. The passenger was eventually located, but the driver has still not been located. Authorities did discover a second passenger in the back seat of the Mustang.

The driver of the Pathfinder is still in the hospital with serious conditions.