Crash involving elementary school bus leaves 1 injured in Winter Haven

Twenty-seven students who were on board the school bus at the time of the crash were not significantly injured, school district leaders explain.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A second crash involving a school bus Monday morning in Polk County caused a person to be taken to the hospital, leaders from Polk County Public Schools explain.

At 7:38 a.m., Polk County Fire Rescue and Polk County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a crash involving a school bus and another car at the Winter Lake and Bradbury Road intersection in Winter Haven.

Once on scene, one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, school district leaders report.

Twenty-seven students heading to Lake Shipp Elementary were reportedly on board at the time of the crash. No significant injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office will be investigating the incident.

Earlier in the morning just after 5 a.m., a 21-year-old driver was left with serious injuries after a crash involving a Polk County school bus, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the collision, FHP explains. The bus driver was left with no injuries while the 21-year-old was left with serious injuries.