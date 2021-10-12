CSX shuts down County Line Road in Lakeland for railroad repair

It's expected to reopen tomorrow.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A detour will be set up to help drivers get around an urgent repair at a railroad crossing at County Line Road.

CSX called the city Tuesday about an issue with lowboy trailers hitting the top of the track at County Line Road and U.S. 92, according to a news release.

The company says it's necessary to close the road to prevent additional damage to the track, especially with Amtrak crossing the area at high speed.

It's expected County Line Road will be closed until tomorrow.

"The City of Lakeland regrets any delays that may be experienced during this time, along with traffic disruption resulting from this closure," the city said in a statement. "Due to longstanding statutory entitlements, CSX has considerable authority to close their crossings along public and private roadways."