Deputies: Car hits bicyclist in Winter Haven on Cypress Gardens Boulevard

Deputies urge people to seek an alternate route over the next few hours.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Drivers in Polk County may experience major slowdowns to their morning commute after a car hit a bicyclist.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Cypress Gardens Boulevard at Old Helena Road in Winter Haven.

As a result of the crash, morning traffic will be "heavily interrupted" in the area, the Polk County Sheriff's Office says. Specifically, traffic will be impacted most between Overlook Drive and Cypress Gardens Road.

Deputies say they have made the eastbound side of Cypress Gardens Boulevard one lane to allow westbound traffic to "ease" through the area.

Because of the diversion and slow traffic anticipated over the next couple of hours, deputies say drivers are urged to take another route if possible.

The sheriff's office says the bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.