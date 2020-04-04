DADE CITY, Fla. — A toddler was killed and four other people were hurt in a crash Friday afternoon.
It happened around 4:42 p.m. on U.S. Highway 98 south of State Road 471, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say a car heading north on U.S. 98 tried to make a pass on the car in front of them despite another car heading south. The 31-year-old driver tried to swerve out of the way but went off the road and into a tree.
The toddler, a 19-month-old, was in a child safety seat but it was not secured, the sheriff's office said.
A front-seat passenger and two other children -- a 10 and 5-year-old -- in the back seat also were hurt, in addition to the driver.
An investigation is ongoing.
