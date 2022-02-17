Law enforcement still searching for missing Dade City teen a year later

DADE CITY, Fla. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for a renewed effort from the public to help find a 16-year-old who went missing nearly a year ago.
The nonprofit says Kevin Guzman was last seen on March 15, 2021, after leaving his home in Dade City and never returning. Law enforcement is said to believe the teen is still in Florida and could even be in the area from where he disappeared.
Guzman is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 1-727-847-8102 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.