Law enforcement still searching for missing Dade City teen a year later

Kevin Guzman is said to have left his home on March 15, 2021 and never returned.

DADE CITY, Fla. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for a renewed effort from the public to help find a 16-year-old who went missing nearly a year ago.

The nonprofit says Kevin Guzman was last seen on March 15, 2021, after leaving his home in Dade City and never returning. Law enforcement is said to believe the teen is still in Florida and could even be in the area from where he disappeared.

Guzman is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.