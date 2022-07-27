Deadly Polk County shooting may be connected to second shooting minutes earlier

The body of a 17-year-old boy was found alongside Jennings and Jack Watkins roads.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A shooting in Polk County may be connected to one that happened just minutes later in which a gunman killed a 17-year-old boy from Davenport, the sheriff's office said.

The teen's body was found just before 5 p.m. Thursday, July 21, just off the roadway near Jennings and Jack Watkins roads in Haines City, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release.

But just 16 minutes earlier, the agency says a 17-year-old from Winter Haven was shot in the area of Lemon Street and Dundee Road — located about 8 miles away.

That teen survived his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.