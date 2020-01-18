DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a man reported his van had been shot at while driving on Interstate 4.

Troopers said the man was driving in the westbound center lane near Davenport when his 2018 Fort Transit van was hit. The man told troopers he saw a handgun and a muzzle flash but was not able to provide a description of the person or car the person was in.

FHP confirmed a bullet hole in the rear passenger side of the van, which was carrying supplies for Brine's Refrigeration, Heating and Cooling from Michigan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800. Anonymous tips can be provided to Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.

FHP doesn't believe this shooting incident is related to the cars damaged by gunfire earlier this month on I-4 and I-95.

