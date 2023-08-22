Polk deputies: Missing 3-year-old who wandered away from Davenport home found safe

Sky 10 captured the moments after the child was reunited with family.

Some good news in Polk County — a missing 3-year-old boy has been found safe and is reunited with his family, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Owen Santos had wandered away from his home overnight and had been last seen around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Acorn Court in Davenport.

Thomas was described as being 3 feet tall, weighing about 44 pounds, and having brown eyes and brown hair. Deputies said he was believed to be wearing blue Baby Shark pajamas.

Deputies added Thomas was diagnosed with autism.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sky 10 appeared to show the child reunited with his family. A short time later, the sheriff's office sent out an update stating little Thomas had been found safe.

Anyone who knows where the 3-year-old boy was is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 862-298-6200.