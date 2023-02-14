15-year-old hospitalized after getting hit by box truck in Davenport

Deputies say the driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition Tuesday morning after she was hit by a box truck while crossing the street, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at 6:45 a.m. at County Road 547 North and Sophie Lane just north of Davenport School of the Arts.

Deputies say the 15-year-old and a group of other teens were crossing County Road 547 from east to west in a marked crosswalk. The sheriff's office noted that northbound traffic was stopped and there was no traffic in the southbound lane.

As the teen, who was the last person in the group to cross the road, was still in the crosswalk, she was hit by a box truck driver heading south.

Deputies say the driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

The teen was airlifted to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.