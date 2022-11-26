Davenport woman accused of driving directly at 2 Polk County deputies while leaving pawn shop

Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop in Lakeland.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with a car she was driving in to leave a pawn shop in Lakeland on Saturday.

Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

When authorities arrived at the store, they tried to speak with Holder but she then got into a car to leave the pawn shop, deputies say.

Once she was in the car, the 27-year-old reportedly drove straight at the two deputies. The deputies fired at Holder multiple times to stop the car and protect themselves and people nearby, but the car still struck them both, the sheriff's office says.

After hitting the deputies, Holder continued to leave the deputy-involved shooting, but she was caught on Cardinal Street in Kossuthville, which was about two miles away from the pawn shop, authorities say.

Despite being hit by the park, law enforcement says neither of the two deputies suffered any serious injuries.

"The suspect has a criminal history of fraud and violence, and that's exactly what was involved here today," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Fraudulent activity is how this began, and she elevated it to violence by trying to kill two deputies with her car. Fortunately, she was quickly apprehended, and even more fortunate is that neither one of the deputies were seriously hurt."

Holder was found with no injuries and is being charged with aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, armed burglary and resisting with violence. Authorities say more charges are expected to come.