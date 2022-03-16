Deputies: 2 people fighting in Auburndale-area roadway killed in crash

According to the sheriff's office, the road was wet at the time of the crash.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office investigated a crash in Auburndale that left two people dead Wednesday morning.

At around 4 a.m., a black 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by Willie Leach, 68, was traveling eastbound on Recker Highway.

Deputies say Leach hit Brian Burgess II, 25, and Kanean Parrish, 27, who were in the roadway.

According to witnesses, the two roommates live in a mobile home off of Recker Highway and were in a physical fight prior to the crash. Investigators say the fight then moved into the roadway where the two were hit by the car.

Deputies report both Burgess and Parrish died at the scene while Leach was uninjured.

According to the sheriff's office, the road was wet at the time of the crash.