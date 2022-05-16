Frostproof man killed in US 27 crash

Ty Romero, 26, lost control of his SUV and left the roadway, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

AVON PARK, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a Sunday evening crash that killed a 26-year-old Frostproof man.

Ty Romero, 26, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 27 near the intersection of Tabitha Way, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say law enforcement officers and members of the Polk County Fire Rescue responded around 5:40 p.m. Witness statements and evidence suggest Romero's SUV was heading north when, at some point, he swerved the vehicle into the grassy median and overcorrected.

That maneuver caused the SUV to fishtail across the northbound lanes and fall onto its side before flipping. It then crashed into a tree. Romero was thrown from the SUV, the sheriff's office said.