Pedestrian dead after early morning crash in Lakeland

Investigators say the person was hit just after 5:30 a.m. as they crossed the street near County Line Rd and Gateway Blvd.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities say the incident happened around 5:35 a.m. as a person was crossing the street near County Line Road and Gateway Boulevard.

The sheriff's office says the driver called 911 to report that he may have hit something in the road.