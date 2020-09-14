Man killed after car crashes into Winter Haven gas station

First responders say the man killed was found pinned under the car.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man has died after he was pinned under a car after it crashed into a Marathon gas station store.

Polk County Sheriff's deputies say they responded to the Marathon gas station on 2600 Havendale Blvd in Winter Haven just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 after a car crashed into the building, critically injuring someone inside.

First responders say they found 52-year-old William Clabough of Bartow pinned under the car. Clabough had been standing at the counter at the time of the crash, deputies say. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but later died.

Deputies say the driver of the car was heading westbound on Havendale going faster than the 45 mph speed limit. As he approached the intersection, he entered into the eastbound lanes and went over the concrete curb. He then went through the gas station parking lot, striking an unoccupied car parked at the gas pumps and then crashed into the northeast side of the store.

The driver was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time. Deputies say they believe speed and impairment were factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Deputies say they anticipate charges will be filed pending the outcome of the investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

