1 dead, 2 others hurt after crash in Polk City

Polk County deputies were sent around 8:17 p.m. to the area of State Road 33 and Stevens Drive where they found Charles Vanduyn dead in a beige 1998 Toyota Camry.

POLK CITY, Fla. — A 26-year-old man was killed, and two others were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Polk City, according to a news release.

Investigators believe Vanduyn was going south on SR 33 when for unknown reasons crossed the center line and struck a silver 2012 Nissan on the driver's side near the rear. The Nissan spun out of control and came to a stop near the intersection.

Vanduyn's Toyota also hit a white 2008 Ford F150 pickup head-on, which caused the driver of the truck to be ejected and the truck to catch fire.

The driver of the Nissan was 51-year-old Cindy Whittington. She was taken to a local hospital where she received treatment for cuts and bruises.

The driver of the truck, 34-year-old Charlie Pickren III, was also taken to a local hospital with a head laceration. He was said to be in stable condition.

SR 33 was closed in both directions for about four hours after the crash.