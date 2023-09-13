1 dead, 2 others hurt after crash in Polk City

POLK CITY, Fla. — A 26-year-old man was killed, and two others were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Polk City, according to a news release.
Polk County deputies were sent around 8:17 p.m. to the area of State Road 33 and Stevens Drive where they found Charles Vanduyn dead in a beige 1998 Toyota Camry.
Investigators believe Vanduyn was going south on SR 33 when for unknown reasons crossed the center line and struck a silver 2012 Nissan on the driver's side near the rear. The Nissan spun out of control and came to a stop near the intersection.
Vanduyn's Toyota also hit a white 2008 Ford F150 pickup head-on, which caused the driver of the truck to be ejected and the truck to catch fire.
The driver of the Nissan was 51-year-old Cindy Whittington. She was taken to a local hospital where she received treatment for cuts and bruises.
The driver of the truck, 34-year-old Charlie Pickren III, was also taken to a local hospital with a head laceration. He was said to be in stable condition.
SR 33 was closed in both directions for about four hours after the crash.
The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.