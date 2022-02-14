15-year-old killed in head-on dirt bike crash in Lake Wales

A 53-year-old man was also critically injured in the crash.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a teen is dead and a man is critically injured after a dirt bike crash Sunday night in Polk County.

Deputies say around 7:35 p.m., the 15-year-old boy was driving a green and black Kawasaki dirt bike northbound on Lewis Griffin Road near Grove Road 3 in Lake Wales. He was struck head-on by a 53-year-old man driving a motorized bicycle southbound in the northbound lanes of Lewis Griffin Road, according to the sheriff's office.

The teen was critically injured and flown to the hospital as a trauma alert, where he later died from his injuries.

The man was also flown to the hospital as a trauma alert and remains in critical condition.

Deputies say neither of them was wearing helmets or protective gear and neither of the bikes had lights, even though it was dark at the time of the crash.