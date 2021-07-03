Sheriff: Suspected hit-and-run driver killed when her SUV crashes into tree, goes up in flames

Deputies say she was speeding away from the crash scene when she lost control of her SUV.

MULBERRY, Fla. — A woman suspected of speeding away from the scene of a hit-and-run died after her SUV hit a tree, ejected her and became engulfed in flames, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say they were called just before 1:30 p.m. Friday about a single-car crash and fire on Imperial Lakes Boulevard in Mulberry. When they arrived, they say they found 25-year-old Baylee Simpson dead. She had been ejected from her SUV, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says it appears Simpson was involved in a hit-and-run just before the deadly crash. Deputies say Simpson was driving south on Imperial Lakes Boulevard near Opal Drive when she hit the rear of a red Cadillac SUV. She then sped away from the scene, the agency said.

As she was speeding away northbound on Imperial Lakes, she lost control of her SUV during a left to right curve in the road near the 4900 block, drifted into the center lane and onto the grass median, the agency said.

Her SUV then hit a tree and ejected her, according to deputies. The engine was also ejected from the car and landed in the southbound lanes, deputies said.

Upon impact, Simpson's SUV caught on fire and became engulfed in flames, burning her, according to the sheriff's office.

A portion of Imperial Lakes was closed for several hours Friday as investigators worked on the crash, the sheriff's office said.

The agency says the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.