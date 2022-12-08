Lakeland home goes up in flames, killing 2 dogs

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No one else was reported hurt.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Two dogs died early Thursday in a house fire in Lakeland, according to the Lakeland Fire Department.

Firefighters reportedly responded to a home on Arapahoe Avenue near West Hickory Street that caught on fire. The department said when firefighters arrived, the single-story home was engulfed in flames that could be seen from the outside.

Everyone living in the home was able to get out. However, six dogs were inside the home when the fire started. Two dogs died as a result.