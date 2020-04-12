Woman killed in Lake Wales house fire

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A woman was found dead after a house fire Friday night in Lake Wales.
The Lake Wales Fire Department said it was called to a home on the 600 block of 3rd Street South.
Firefighters said when they got to the home they found a woman dead inside.
Crews said there was fire damage throughout the home.
The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
