2 brothers killed after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by SUV in Lakeland, police say

Both men were thrown from their motorcycle and were hit by an SUV that was driving along northbound Harden Boulevard.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Two brothers were killed Thursday in a motorcycle accident involving an SUV in Lakeland, according to police.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. in the area of State Road 563 — also known as Harden Boulevard — near Beaker Road.

Two men — who Lakeland Police identified as 21-year-old Daniel Snell and 19-year-old Nicholas Snell — were riding a 2006 Honda CBR600 motorcycle and going southbound on Harden Boulevard. Officers said the men were brothers.

As they tried negotiating a curve, for unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle left the southbound roadway, crossed the grassy median and continued onto the northbound lanes of Harden Boulevard.

Both men were thrown from the motorcycle and were hit by an SUV that was driving along northbound Harden Boulevard. The driver stopped after the crash and remained on the scene, police said.

First responders arrived on the scene and tried to perform live-saving measures on the brothers, but both, unfortunately, died on the scene.