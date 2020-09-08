x
Motorcyclist dies in crash with utility truck: Polk County Sheriff

The truck and motorcycle caught fire after the crash.
Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office

BARTOW, Fla. — A 39-year-old motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a utility truck early Sunday morning, the sheriff's office said.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on State Route 60 about a half-mile east of Ninety One Mine Road, according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Terri Holmes was driving her Kawasaki motorcycle as a truck, driven by a 50-year-old man, turned onto SR 60 from a driveway. Holmes crashed into the driver's side door of the truck, causing her to fall to the ground.

The truck and motorcycle caught fire, which burned Holmes, deputies say. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not hurt. 

State Route 60 was closed for about five hours, and investigators reportedly still are looking into how the crash happened.

