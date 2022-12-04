Woman killed in Winter Haven hit-and-run crash, troopers say

FHP said they are looking for a sedan that possibly has Virginia plates.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car while trying to cross the street in Winter Haven, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday on N Lake Howard Drive, east of 15th Street NW. Troopers said a 59-year-old woman from Winter Haven was in the roadway attempting to cross the road.

An unknown car hit the woman and did not stop, troopers said. The woman died from her injuries at the crash site.

FHP said the car may possibly be a silver Dodge Caliber with Virginia plates.