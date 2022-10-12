Woman accused of drunken Polk City crash that killed baby, injured 5-year-old

The driver, Guadalupe Santana, admitted to drinking several beers earlier in the evening, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

POLK CITY, Fla. — A baby was killed and a 5-year-old boy was left with a fractured neck following a drunk driving crash early Wednesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Guadalupe Santana, 30, was arrested and charged with several DUI-related charges including manslaughter, child abuse, serious bodily injury and property damage, the agency stated in a news release.

Santana lives in Polk City but is in the U.S. on an expired work visa, the sheriff's office said, adding that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been notified of her arrest.

The crash happened just after midnight Wednesday on Deen Still Road at Old Grade Road, according to the sheriff's office.

Santana was heading west on Deen Still Road when she somehow lost control, crashed into a fence, and hit several trees, the agency said.

Deputies claimed the baby boy was found dead upon their arrival having been thrown from the truck; he was not in a child safety seat. It's not yet known whether Santana and the 5-year-old were wearing seat belts.

The older child was taken to the hospital to be treated for a fractured neck, deputies said.

There were several open and unopened containers of beer in and around the truck, according to the sheriff's office, and Santana reportedly admitted to drinking several beers before the crash.

"It is absolutely maddening, with so many other options available, that someone would choose to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "The result of this woman’s poor choice is the death of one child and the very serious injury to another child."