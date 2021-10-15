Deputies: Driver killed in head-on collision with box truck near Lakeland

Frontage Road was closed for about four hours for the investigation, which remains ongoing.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and another was injured in a head-on collision near Lakeland Thursday night, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and firefighters were dispatched to the crash on Frontage Road South, near the intersection with Matthew Road around 7:22 p.m.

Investigators say Jorge Rodriguez Jr., 39, was driving a box truck west on Frontage Road, while Eric Farr, 43, was driving a 2015 Toyota Rav4 east in the westbound lane. Both drivers swerved simultaneously to the south in an attempt to avoid colliding but struck each other head-on, the sheriff's office says.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies say Farr died a short time later at the hospital while Rodriguez had minor injuries.

Detectives from the PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit said Farr was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but Rodriguez was.