Boy, 12, killed in overnight Polk County crash; driver charged with DUI

Mario Martinez, 30, was arrested after receiving treatment at the hospital.

MULBERRY, Fla. — A driver is facing a slew of DUI-related charges in an overnight crash that killed a 12-year-old boy from Plant City, according to the sheriff's office.

Mario Martinez, a 30-year-old man from Mulberry, Florida, was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI crash with serious injury, DUI and driving without a valid license, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

He was heading west on State Road 60 just after midnight Sunday when a truck, driven by 42-year-old Andres Orozco of Wauchula, traveled south on Coronet Road, deputies said.

Martinez's car, which the sheriff's office said had the right-of-way, was hit by Orozco's truck. Orozco and 12-year-old Joel Orozco were thrown from the truck after the crash; deputies found the boy unresponsive in the median of the highway.

He died after being airlifted to the hospital. Another teen in Orozco's truck was treated and released, while Andres Orozco remains listed in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

Martinez was treated for a broken leg and released from the hospital. He was then arrested and taken to the Polk County jail, the sheriff's office said.

None of the Orozcos were wearing seatbelts, deputies say, but Martinez had been.