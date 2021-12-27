x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Polk County

3 dead, 3 hospitalized in Polk County crash

The sheriff's office says two vehicles were involved, one of which caught fire.
Credit: Sky 10

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deadly crash on Lake Hatchineha Road, a cross street of Watkins Road, east of Haines City.  

Deputies say three people are confirmed dead and three are being transported to the hospital via helicopter as trauma alert patients. All are believed to be adults.

The sheriff's office says two cars were involved, one of which caught fire.

The crash happened around noon and is expected to affect traffic in the area until about 3 p.m.

In Other News

Sheriff Judd: Grinch with 'eggnog for brains' who stole Christmas presents from Lakeland home identified