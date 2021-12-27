3 dead, 3 hospitalized in Polk County crash

The sheriff's office says two vehicles were involved, one of which caught fire.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deadly crash on Lake Hatchineha Road, a cross street of Watkins Road, east of Haines City.

Deputies say three people are confirmed dead and three are being transported to the hospital via helicopter as trauma alert patients. All are believed to be adults.

